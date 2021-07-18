Veritable L.P. Makes New $263,000 Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $121,964,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 137.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after buying an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $42,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,892,000 after buying an additional 149,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX opened at $186.65 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total value of $694,307.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,914 shares of company stock worth $17,382,933. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

