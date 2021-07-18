3,837 Shares in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKS opened at $85.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,092 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

