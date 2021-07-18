Veritable L.P. Sells 103 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in DaVita by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DVA stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $80.85 and a one year high of $129.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.89.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

