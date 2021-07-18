Veritable L.P. Sells 5,000 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMRS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Amyris during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Amyris by 128.7% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amyris during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Amyris during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at $22,483,000. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

Shares of AMRS opened at $13.06 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.74.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

