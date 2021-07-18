Veritable L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $514,722,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Splunk by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $192,341,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Splunk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Splunk by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $134.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.68. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

