11,617 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,085 shares of company stock valued at $6,470,882. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX opened at $38.58 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

