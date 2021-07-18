Walleye Capital LLC Buys 25,000 Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 427.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALSK opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

