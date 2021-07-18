Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,085 shares of company stock valued at $6,470,882. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

