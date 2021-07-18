Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $16,885,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $233.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

