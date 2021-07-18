Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $22,388,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,960,000. Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,025,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $4,975,000.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Shares of SDACU stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.