The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $403.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.83 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Stephens raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.86.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.