Veritable L.P. Has $364,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Welltower by 5.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Welltower by 9.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Welltower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $89.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

