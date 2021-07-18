Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Zuora by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zuora by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 217.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 83,033 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 72.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 291,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 122,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 8.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 11,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $175,532.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,764 shares of company stock worth $1,898,249. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

