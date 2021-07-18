Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $29,000 Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $75.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.62. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.