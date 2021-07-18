Veritable L.P. Has $391,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,477 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of First Solar by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,381,000 after acquiring an additional 292,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $83.49 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Solar from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.94.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $381,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

