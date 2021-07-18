Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 99.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 251.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUDC. Barclays downgraded AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

