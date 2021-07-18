Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $72.90 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,196,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,576 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $72,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 120.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 9,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in SEI Investments by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $1,113,350.00. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $3,769,250. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.56 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.