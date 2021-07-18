Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) EVP Kelly Lefferts Sells 8,843 Shares

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $258,392.46.

BLMN opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.84. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 341,837 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $347,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $6,036,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

