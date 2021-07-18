Insider Selling: ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Sells $170,483.04 in Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Didier R. Lamouche sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $170,483.04.

Shares of ACIW opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

