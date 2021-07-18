Insider Selling: ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Sells $170,483.04 in Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Didier R. Lamouche sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $170,483.04.
Shares of ACIW opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
