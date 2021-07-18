OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives $6.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 208,648 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 90,213 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $484.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.89.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

