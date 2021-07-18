Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.29). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 179,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the period. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBX stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.