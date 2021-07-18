PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. PRA Group posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. PRA Group’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 81.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

