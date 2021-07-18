Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) COO John J. Holmes Sells 3,181 Shares

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $128,989.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,847.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

COWN opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth $724,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth $363,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth $1,036,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth $5,273,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth $1,109,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COWN shares. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.