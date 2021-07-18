Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Director Acquires $121,968.00 in Stock

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Director Kevin James Kooman bought 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $121,968.00.

Shares of LMST opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

