Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Director Acquires $121,968.00 in Stock

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Director Kevin James Kooman bought 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $121,968.00.
Shares of LMST opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29.
Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
Limestone Bancorp Company Profile
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.
