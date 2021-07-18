Insider Selling: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $114,660.00.

RLMD opened at $31.17 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.25.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

