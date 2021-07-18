Insider Selling: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $114,660.00.
RLMD opened at $31.17 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.25.
Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.
