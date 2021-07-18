Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Down 69.2% in June

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79.

