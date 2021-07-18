Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Down 70.1% in June

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the June 15th total of 612,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 775,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GDLNF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Greenland Minerals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08.

Get Greenland Minerals alerts:

Greenland Minerals Company Profile

Greenland Minerals Limited acquires explores, develops, and commercializes mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.