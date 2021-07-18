Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Down 70.1% in June

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the June 15th total of 612,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 775,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
GDLNF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Greenland Minerals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08.
Greenland Minerals Company Profile
Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.