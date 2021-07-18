Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Update

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,900 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the June 15th total of 680,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 208,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $34,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $135.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 191.35% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.