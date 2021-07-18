Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) EVP Sells $110,760.00 in Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $110,760.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.16. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $58.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

