Freicoin (FRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 86.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. Freicoin has a market cap of $438,143.80 and approximately $21.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000199 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

