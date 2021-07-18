Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $850.46 or 0.02679196 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $61.23 million and $883,690.00 worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00034585 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00245098 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00036269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00012719 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

