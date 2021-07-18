Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 316.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Booking by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,144.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,259.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

