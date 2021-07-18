Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.14% of Baudax Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,538,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baudax Bio by 735.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,319 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 386,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baudax Bio by 460.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 336,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Baudax Bio by 158.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 104,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ BXRX opened at $0.61 on Friday. Baudax Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Analysts predict that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

