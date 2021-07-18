Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $202,000 Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,084 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $1,477,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 40.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 165.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 23.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,139 shares of company stock worth $2,772,828 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

TDC stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

