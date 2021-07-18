Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on O. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $69.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

