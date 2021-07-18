Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $41,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $116,229,000 after purchasing an additional 576,642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,942,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,033,000 after acquiring an additional 614,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.