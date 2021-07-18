Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,441,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ball by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $71,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Shares of BLL opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.57. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $69.56 and a 1-year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

