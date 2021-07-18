Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $2,220,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 790,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Shares of CCEP opened at $60.69 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

