Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Cedar Fair worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FUN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,487 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,812,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUN stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.83) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

