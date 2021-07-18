Putnam Investments LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.51% of Vectrus worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vectrus by 97.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vectrus during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vectrus during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vectrus during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Vectrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

