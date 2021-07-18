Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Everi worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Everi by 2.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 40.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 359,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after buying an additional 95,876 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Everi by 1.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,197,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,222,000 after buying an additional 48,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 15.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 40,580 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $589,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,696 shares of company stock worth $3,745,086. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVRI stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.