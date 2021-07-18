Putnam Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 56,837 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $20,037,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $63.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.