Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $46.84 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 15,627.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537,439 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.92% of Vontier worth $46,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vontier by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,585,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,541,000 after buying an additional 537,875 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,004,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,944,000 after buying an additional 1,076,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $67,584,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

VNT stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.