Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 9.97% of Cavco Industries worth $206,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,495,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,825,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,860,000 after buying an additional 49,407 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,021,000 after buying an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,769,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $209.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.88 and a twelve month high of $242.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.99.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

