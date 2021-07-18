Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,191,668 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,220,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,191,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Graco were worth $230,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth about $11,242,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 885,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,613 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 345.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 33,760 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

