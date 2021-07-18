Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,191,668 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,191,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Graco were worth $230,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CQS US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 243.2% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 83,081 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Graco by 28.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after buying an additional 82,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Graco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Graco by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 12.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

