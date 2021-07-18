Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,605,042 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,087,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605,042 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $238,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,165 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,294,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,619,000 after purchasing an additional 316,481 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,079,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after acquiring an additional 288,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.08.

PLNT stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -333.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

