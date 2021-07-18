California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,332 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Johnson Controls International worth $81,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $70.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,452 shares of company stock valued at $33,405,265. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

