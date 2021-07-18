California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 907,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sysco were worth $71,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Sysco by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of -143.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

