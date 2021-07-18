Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Aptiv worth $70,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 221,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $5,118,360.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,227. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $76.18 and a 52-week high of $160.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

